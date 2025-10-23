Packers' Xavier McKinney: Picks up ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinney (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
McKinney has not missed a defensive snap so far this season, but he appears to have hurt his ankle in this past Sunday's win over Arizona. The veteran safety may not be dealing with a major issue, though, since he was able to practice in a limited fashion to begin the week. If McKinney can return to full practice participation by the end of Friday, he should be fully cleared to suit up against the Steelers on Sunday.
