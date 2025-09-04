Packers' Xavier McKinney: Practicing in full Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinney (calf) was not listed on Green Bay's injury report Wednesday.
McKinney missed all of training camp with a calf issue, but it looks like he's on track to suit up in Week 1. He figures to play a near-every down role at safety Sunday versus the Lions and beyond.
