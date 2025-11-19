Packers' Xavier McKinney: Productive in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinney totaled five tackles (two solo) and a pass defended in Green Bay's win over the Giants on Sunday.
McKinney had a solid outing versus his former team, as he played every defensive snap in addition to recording at least five tackles for an eight straight game. The 2020 second-round pick will look to match this level of production in the team's Week 12 matchup versus the Vikings.
