McKinney totaled five tackles (two solo) and a pass defended in Green Bay's win over the Giants on Sunday.

McKinney had a solid outing versus his former team, as he played every defensive snap in addition to recording at least five tackles for an eight straight game. The 2020 second-round pick will look to match this level of production in the team's Week 12 matchup versus the Vikings.

