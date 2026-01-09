McKinney finished the 2025 regular season with 107 tackles (54 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 pass defenses (two interceptions) and one forced fumble across 16 games with the Packers.

McKinney reached 100-plus tackles for the second time in his six-year career, both of which have come over the last three seasons. He also reached double-digit pass defenses for a third consecutive season (and fourth time for his NFL career), though his two interceptions were far less than the eight he accrued during the 2024 campaign. McKinney signed a four-year, $67 million contract with the Packers in March of 2024, so the Alabama product is under contract with Green Bay through 2027.