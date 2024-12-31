McKinney recorded seven total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.
McKinney played all 70 of Green Bay's defensive snaps, reaching at least seven tackles for the fourth time this season, all of which have come within the last seven games. The safety has had an outstanding first year with the Packers, compiling 84 total tackles (57 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a fumble recovery and 10 passes defensed, including a career-high seven interceptions, over 16 games.
More News
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Tallies nine stops Thanksgiving•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Nabs another pick in Week 12•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Great effort in win•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Gets another interception•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Season high in tackles Sunday•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Nabs record-setting pick in Week 5•