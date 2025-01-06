McKinney tallied four tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Bears.
McKinney recorded an interception in each of the first five weeks of the regular season, and he closed the campaign by picking off his eighth pass as a Packer. He will play a key role as Green Bay's defense attempts to slow down the Eagles in its postseason opener.
