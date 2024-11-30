McKinney finished Thursday's Week 13 win against the Dolphins with nine tackles (seven solo).
McKinney tied his season-high mark in stops -- he previously totaled nine tackles Week 11 versus Chicago. It was a rare game without a pickoff this season for the safety, as he's now notched an interception in seven of his 12 games. McKinney has 63 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, on the season.
More News
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Nabs another pick in Week 12•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Great effort in win•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Gets another interception•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Season high in tackles Sunday•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Nabs record-setting pick in Week 5•
-
Packers' Xavier McKinney: Interception streak continues•