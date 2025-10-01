McKinney registered seven tackles (three solo) during the Packers' 40-40 tie to the Cowboys on Sunday.

McKinney played every single defensive snap during Sunday's tie and finished tied with Nate Hobbs (head) and Edgerrin Cooper for third most tackles on Green Bay. McKinney has logged at least six tackles in three of the first four games of the regular season and is up to 22 stops (11 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception) on the year.