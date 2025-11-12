Packers' Xavier McKinney: Team-high seven tackles vs. Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinney logged seven tackles (four solo) during the Packers' 10-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday.
Five of McKinney's seven tackles came in the first half, and he finished tied for the second most tackles in the game behind Zack Baun (eight). McKinney has played every single defensive snap through nine regular-season games, and over that span he has accumulated 59 tackles (29 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass defenses (two interceptions) and one forced fumble.
