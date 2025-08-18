Packers' Xavier McKinney: Working off to side Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinney (calf) is working off to the side at Monday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
McKinney was spotted running under the supervision of the training staff Monday, as it's the first time he's been participating in any sort of on-field work since initially suffering the calf injury early in camp. According to Schneidman, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said last week that the team expects McKinney to be ready for Week 1 against the Lions on Sept. 7.
