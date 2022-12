Nijman does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Nijman was forced to exit the Packers' Week 16 win over the Dolphins due to a shoulder injury. However, he turned in a pair of limited practices to begin the week before logging a full session Friday. As a result, Nijman should return to his role as the Packers' starting right tackle.