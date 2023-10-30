Nijman (foot) told reporters Monday that he left Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings due to hitting a pain threshold and doesn't anticipate it being a problem for Week 9 against the Rams, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Nijman was subbed in at left tackle for Rasheed Walker with the latter struggling against the Vikings' defensive line. Nijman injured his foot when he landed awkwardly on a field goal block, but he was able to stay in the game until the pain was too much to handle. He ended up playing 50 snaps Sunday and could takeover as the starting left tackle if he's able to manage his foot injury, otherwise Walker would be set to resume that spot.