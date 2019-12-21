Play

Nijman (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Nijman signed with the Packers in late November after Bryan Bulaga went down with a knee injury. However, this elbow injury will keep Nijman out for the year, and the Packers signed John Leglue as a reserve.

