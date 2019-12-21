Play

Nijman will not play in Monday's game against the Vikings due to an elbow injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Nijman just joined the Packers' active roster, but he will not be available for their Week 16 matchup. As a result, the team will have slightly less depth available on the offensive line.

