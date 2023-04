Nijman agreed to terms with the Packers on his one-year tender Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Nijman was a restricted free agent and will now officially be back with Green Bay for next year's campaign. The 27-year-old had the best season of his career in 2022 as he started 13 games, and Nijman will look to help hold down the right side of the line for the Packers once again next year.