Bako said that he sustained a complete tear of his right patellar tendon in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Jets and will undergo season-ending surgery Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Widely viewed as the Packers' top offensive lineman, Bako-Bewele will face a roughly nine-month recovery from surgery, which he previously required for the same knee after suffering a partial patellar tendon tear last December. Anthony Belton is expected to take over as the Packers' new starting right tackle in place of Bako-Bewele, who will eye a return to the field in Week 1 of the 2027 season.