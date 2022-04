The Packers selected Tom in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 140th overall.

The Packers love to prioritize versatile oline pieces and Tom fits the bill as a four-year starter at San Diego State. The soon-to-be 24-year-old saw double-digit starts at both tackle spots and even slid into guard on occasion. He's not a superb athlete by any means, but he is a road grader in the run game and could become a valuable depth piece along the Packers' offensive line.