Tom did not suffer any additional damage to his oblique in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Tom was forced to exit Sunday's contest after just one play on offense, and head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he "wouldn't say further re-aggravated," in regards to the offensive tackle's pre-existing oblique injury. LaFleur explained that it's hard to simulate game reps at practice, and it appears as if Tom avoided making his injury worse.