Tom (back/knee) didn't participate in Green Bay's practice Wednesday.

Tom is still working through the knee and back injuries that forced him to miss the Week 16 loss versus the Bears. The 26-year-old will likely need to practice at some point this week in order to have a chance to suit up for Saturday's matchup versus the Ravens. However, Darian Kinnard would make a second straight start at right tackle if Tom ends up being unable to play.