Tom (oblique) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Tom exited Week 1 against the Lions with the hip injury and was unable to return. Monday's report noted that he's in fact dealing with an oblique issue. Darian Kinnard replaced Tom at right tackle for the Packers and likely would be in line to start Thursday night against the Commanders if Tom is unable to play.