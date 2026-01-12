Packers' Zach Tom: Expected to face six-month recovery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tom (pectoral) is expected to have surgery on a partially torn patellar tendon and will face a six-month recovery after the procedure, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Tom didn't suit up for Green Bay's loss to the Bears in the wild-card game. He started all 12 regular-season games for which he suited up at right tackle and is under contract through the 2029 season on a four-year, $88 million extension.
