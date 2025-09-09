Head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Tom (oblique) is considered a game-time decision for the Packers' Week 2 clash against the Commanders on Thursday, per NFL.com.

Tom suffered an oblique injury during the Packers' Week 1 win against the Lions on Sunday. He's been estimated as a DNP in the first two practices of the week, though LaFleur relayed that the Packers will give Tom "all the way up to game time" to see if the 2022 fourth-rounder can play Thursday, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Darian Kinnard would likely replace Tom at right tackle if the latter is unable to play.