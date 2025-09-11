Tom (oblique) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Commanders, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Tom was not able to practice at all during the week, which signals he may be on the 'doubtful' end of the questionable designation. After Tom went down with his oblique injury in Week 1, Darian Kinnard came in at right tackle, so he'd be the favorite to start there Thursday in the event that Tom ends up being out.