Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he expects Tom (back/knee) to play in Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Tom missed the final three contests of the regular season, but he was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice and appears to be trending in the right direction as Saturday's game approaches. The right tackle will have two more chances this week to potentially upgrade to full practice participation, which would likely allow him to approach Saturday's contest without a designation.