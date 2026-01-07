Tom (back) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Tom continued to show progression in his back injury on Wednesday, after being estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough. With back-to-back limited practices, the 26-year-old could be on track to play for the first time since Week 15 against the Broncos. The fourth-year pro's return could add a major boost to the offensive line as Green Bay prepares to play Chicago for the third time this season.