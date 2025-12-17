Tom (knee/back) was deemed a non-participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough.

The back issue has been lingering for most of the season, and Tom also hurt his knee against Denver on Sunday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur was non-committal when asked about Tom's chances of suiting up Saturday versus Chicago, saying, "We'll see. I know he's going to fight and try to [play]. We'll give him the week," per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire. If Tom can't participate in that contest, Jordan Morgan or Darian Kinnard (neck) may be asked to start at right tackle.