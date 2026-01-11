Tom (back) is inactive for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Tom logged two limited practices to begin the week but was downgraded to no participation Thursday. That was labeled as a rest day by head coach Matt LaFleur, though that now proves to be inaccurate. Tom's absence will leave a big void along Green Bay's offensive line, with Jordan Morgan set to step in at right tackle.