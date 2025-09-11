Tom (oblique) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Commanders, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Tom suffered an oblique injury during the Packers' Week 1 win over the Lions. The injury prevented him from practicing this past week, and his absence means Darian Kinnard will likely start at right tackle Thursday. Tom's next opportunity to play is Week 3 against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 21.