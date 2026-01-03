Tom (back/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Tom was limited in practice all week due to knee and back injuries and has a chance to return Sunday from a two-game absence. Given that the Packers are locked in as the seventh seed in the NFC, the team could opt to sit Tom and give the fourth-year pro another week of rest before the wild-card round of the playoffs. If that were to be the case, then Jordan Morgan would likely draw the start at right tackle.