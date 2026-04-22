Packers' Zach Tom: Underwent surgery on knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst confirmed Tuesday that Tom (knee) underwent surgery this offseason to repair his partially torn patellar tendon, Dominique Yates of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Tom popped up on the injury report with a knee injury in December but ended up missing the Packers' final four contests of the 2025 season, including the wild-card loss to the Bears. He tired to push through the injury but was unable to do so before needing surgery. Tom has started all 46 games in which he's appeared over the last three regular seasons.
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