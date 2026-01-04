Tom (back/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Tom drew the questionable tag for Week 18 after being limited in practice all week due to back and knee injuries. He'll end up missing a third consecutive game, though he may have been able to play Sunday if the Packers had something to play for, but Green Bay is locked in as the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs, so Jordan Morgan will once again draw the start at right tackle. Given his ability to work in practice this past week, Tom is trending toward being available for the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.