Smith notched four solo tackles and two sacks during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.

Smith has already racked up eight sacks through eight contests and is one away from setting a new career-high. The 27-year-old has provided strong IDP value this season, and he's primed for a favorable matchup against the Chargers in Week 9.

