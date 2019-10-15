Smith had five tackles, including a sack, in Monday's 23-22 win over the Lions at home.

Whatever knee issues Smith was battling last week did not seem to affect his ability to get to opposing quarterback in Week 6. The 27-year-old has already collected six sacks in 2019 and needs only three more to set a new career-high. His value in IDP formats continues to rise with each passing week.

