Smith was cited for speeding and possession of marijuana or synthetic marijuana during a Sept. 29 traffic stop in Racine County, Wis., Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Smith isn't facing criminal charges for either violation but is nonetheless scheduled to appear in court Nov. 7. The NFL is expected to complete its own investigation in the matter, but Smith will likely continue to suit up for the Packers while the legal issue remains ongoing. After inking a four-year, $66 million contract this offseason, Smith leads Green Bay with eight sacks in eight games.