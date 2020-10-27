Smith registered three total tackles, including one sack during Sunday's 35-20 win against the Texans.
The reigning Pro Bowler is off to an outstanding start to his 2020 campaign, having averaged one sack per game through Green Bay's first six outings of the year. Smith has picked up right where he left off last year, when he smashed his career high by registering 13.5 sacks in 16 appearances. Smith's tackles-for-loss numbers remain strong as well, as he is on pace to break double digits in that department for a third consecutive season.