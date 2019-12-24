Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Dominant in MNF victory
Smith racked up seven tackles (six solo) and 3.5 sacks in Monday's victory over the Vikings.
Vikings blockers had trouble slowing down Smith all game, and when it was all said and done, he racked up just a half sack less than he accumulated over his previous eight games. Smith is now up to 13.5 sacks on the season, a mark that places him sixth in the entire league.
