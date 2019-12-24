Play

Smith racked up seven tackles (six solo) and 3.5 sacks in Monday's victory over the Vikings.

Vikings blockers had trouble slowing down Smith all game, and when it was all said and done, he racked up just a half sack less than he accumulated over his previous eight games. Smith is now up to 13.5 sacks on the season, a mark that places him sixth in the entire league.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends