Smith (knee) is expected to suit up for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith suffered a knee injury Tuesday and was initially designated as questionable for Week 4, but it appears as though he'll ultimately suit up. The starting linebacker has accumulated three sacks in as many games, and he'll look to keep his momentum going versus Philadelphia. If Smith is limited in any capacity, rookie first-round pick Rashan Gary will likely see increased defensive snaps.