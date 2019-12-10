Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Forces fumble in win
Smith logged three tackles and forced a fumble in Sunday's win over Washington.
It was Smith's first forced fumble of the season, continuing his string of forcing exactly one fumble in each of the last four seasons. He also reached a new career high with 46 tackles.
