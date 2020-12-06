Smith (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old was considered questionable with the ankle issue but is ready to go for Week 13. It's a prime matchup for Smith and Green Bay's pass rush against a Philadelphia offensive line that's surrendered 46 sacks this season.
More News
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Held back in practice•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Notches ninth sack•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Puts up eighth sack of 2020•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Sack, fumble recovery in win•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Expected to play Week 8•