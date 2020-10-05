Smith (ankle) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Falcons.
Smith was limited at practice all week, but it appears he is feeling good enough to give it a go. With Rashan Gary (ankle) sidelined, both he and Preston Smith will presumably see the majority of the snaps on the edge.
