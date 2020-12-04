Smith (ankle) was limited during Thursday's practice session.
Smith pushed his sack total to nine with a takedown of Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on Monday night, but he's made an abrupt appearance on the injury report at midweek. There shouldn't be too much concern just yet, as Smith was similarly labeled as a limited practice participant because of an ankle issue heading into Week 8. He played 90 percent of the defensive workload in that subsequent game against the Vikings, indicating that Green Bay may once again be deploying a cautious approach with their reigning Pro-Bowl pass rusher. Upcoming Week 13 is a matchup against the Eagles.
More News
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Notches ninth sack•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Puts up eighth sack of 2020•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Sack, fumble recovery in win•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Expected to play Week 8•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Working in limited capacity•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Collects sack in Week 7 win•