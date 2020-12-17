Smith (ankle/thumb) does not carry an injury designation heading into Saturday's matchup against the Panthers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The reigning Pro Bowler never seemed in great danger of missing Saturday night's tilt, having at least been able to contribute limited practice sessions since the start of the week. Smith aims to build upon his second consecutive double-digit-sack season, taking on a Panthers team that has allowed its quarterback to absorb two sacks per game in 2020.