Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Injury pops up
Smith hurt his knee Tuesday and is considered questionable for Thursday's game versus the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Smith still logged a limited practice Wednesday, but the recency of his injury adds to the concern about his ability to play Thursday. This would be a major loss for the Packers, as Smith has exceeded expectations with three sacks over three games. If Smith can't go, the Packers may be forced to allocate a full workload to rookie Rashan Gary since Kyler Fackrell (shoulder) is also questionable.
