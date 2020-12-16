Smith (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.

Smith, Randy Ramsey (neck) and Rashan Gary (hip) were all linebackers that were limited at Wednesday's practice. The veteran was quiet in Week 14, but he's racked up 45 tackles (30 solo) and 10.5 sacks through 13 games this season. Smith managed his practice reps last week due to the ankle injury but didn't miss the game, so expect him to follow a similar path this week.

