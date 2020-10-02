Smith (ankle) was held to limited participation during the Packers' practice session Thursday.
Green Bay's sack leader from 2020 has been tagged with an injury, after suiting up for over 90 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps during a Sunday night win over the Saints. With Smith at least being able to get on the field for some drills, this maneuver may be serving more as a precautionary measure to keep the reigning Pro Bowler healthy. There was no report made during Sunday's win that would indicate a significant injury to Smith, but his progress during practice sessions Friday and Saturday will be worth monitoring heading into a Monday night matchup against Atlanta.
More News
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Notches another sack•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Tallies sack in opener•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Outstanding first year in Green Bay•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Two sacks in playoff victory•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Dominant in MNF victory•
-
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: One tackle in win•