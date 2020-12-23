Smith (ankle/thumb/neck) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Smith was limited due to both ankle and thumb injuries last week, but his availability to face the Panthers was never truly in danger. It would seem that the same is true for the veteran pass rusher as Sunday's game against the Titans looms, though he's now dealing with a trio of injuries. Still, it'll be worth monitoring Smith's status through Green Bay's final two practices of the week.
