Smith recorded eight tackles (five solo) and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Chargers.

Smith's 8.5 sacks already match the career-high he set last season, and we're just nine games into 2019. He's tied for fourth in the category alongside Joey Bosa and Danielle Hunter. Smith's addition to the Packers' defense this offseason has pushed the unit to another level, but it's necessary to understand he could miss time following his citation for speeding and possession of marijuana or synthetic marijuana Sept. 29. The NFL is completing its investigation to determine the appropriate discipline.