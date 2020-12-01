Smith had two tackles (one solo), one sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's 41-25 win over the Bears.

The 28-year-old registered three quarterback hits as Green Bay forced three turnovers from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Smith has 42 tackles (28 solo), nine sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recovers though 11 games as he continues to lead the Packers' pass rush in 2020.