Packers' Za'Darius Smith: One tackle in win
Smith recorded a solo tackle and no sacks in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Bears.
Smith and his opposite, Preston Smith, were held without a sack after combining for 2.5 sacks against the Bears in Week 1. Each Smith has double-digit sacks this season, and they'll look to get back on track in Week 16's game against the Vikings, although it'll be tough since Kirk Cousins has been sacked on 5.3 percent of dropbacks this year.
