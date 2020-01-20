Smith, who posted two sacks over two playoff games, finished 2019 with 55 tackles and 13.5 sacks over 16 regular-season games.

Smith recorded career highs in tackles and sacks, and he led the Packers in the latter category while ranking sixth in the league as well. The 27-year-old was a force to be reckoned with as he generated 50 quarterback pressures and 22 knockdowns, and he was assisted by counterpart Preston Smith, who registered 12 sacks. The Smith duo will be back in 2020, and the team's outside-linebacker corps will look quite similar next year with Rashan Gary returning, too.